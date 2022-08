As students head back to class it’s back to the dorm room, too, and the pressure’s on to make that room homey, functional, and in today’s world, social media worthy!

Despite inflation, experts are predicting total back-to-school spending to match last year’s record high of $37 billion.

So, for college students and their parents, it’s all about maximizing creativity and minimizing cost.

Watch as we get some easy design inspirations from mother-daughter duo Amanda and Karen Zuckerman.