Dhirana Academy Prepares for 5th Annual Fall Production

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dhirana Academy of Classical Indian Dance celebrates its 5th Annual Fall Production with a dance drama conceptualized, choreographed, produced, In Northwest Arkansas and performed entirely by students in the community.

Watch as Megha P. Rao joins us along with her students Megha Chandler and Sinchana Nataraj who treat Good Day NWA to a sample of what you can expect at the performance.

Baala: Tale of Kanha

  • Saturday, November 20
  • 4:00 p.m – 7:00 p.m.
  • Bentonville West High School
  • Tickets: $10/Person
  • Online Viewing: $20/Family

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play