When the pandemic started, Family Network noticed an increase in diaper need from their clients . Of course, when families struggle to pay for rent and food it also means they struggle to pay for basic need items like diapers.

In response, Family Network started a diaper bank with several community partners. Audrey Zavaleta and Sarah Livengood joined Good Day NWA to talk about the work of Family Network and the goal of raising 75,000 diapers this month.