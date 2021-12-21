Dignity Memorial – Lessening the Burden of Funeral Arrangements

Rollins Funeral Home wants to protect the people you love, and lessen the burden on families when making funeral arrangements. The gift of funeral arrangements could be the greatest gift you give your family and it’s not too late to consider this unique gift during gift-giving season.

Watch as Christie Dennis joins Good Day NWA with details on the Dignity Memorial and why you should consider if prearranging is right for you. Prearranging guarantees the price from the day when you lock it in.

1401 W. Hudson Rd. Rogers (479) 631-6617 Callison-Lough Funeral Service

605 W. Central Ave.

Bentonville

(479) 273-2477

*Sponsored Content