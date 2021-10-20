Dispelling Myths and Misinformation: Emergency Physician Separates Fact from Fiction About COVID-19 & the Vaccines

Many people have questions or are hesitant to get the vaccine in the US. Dr. Jessica Solis-McCarthy (American College of Emergency Physicians) joins Good Day NWA to address specific concerns about the vaccine and the virus and dispel any misleading information. This is straight talk from a doctor on the frontlines so that everyone can make safe choices about their health and protect themselves while COVID-19 surges through the community.

According to USAFacts.org (as of Oct. 13), only 46% of the population in Arkansas have been fully vaccinated.

Watch Dr. Solis-McCarthy discuss:

● Misleading health information is everywhere

● The development of the vaccines was not rushed

● Rigorous clinical trials have proven the COVID-19 vaccines to be effective and safe

● Very few people have side effects, and they tend to be mild

● It is still safer to get the vaccine despite a few breakthrough cases of vaccinated people who got COVID-19

● Not only will getting vaccinated protect you, but it will help prevent you from spreading COVID-19 to others who you’re around who are either too young or too sick to get the vaccine

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education, and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million Americans they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org.

