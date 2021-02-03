Diversity & Inclusion in the Spotlight at the University of Arkansas for Black History Month

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The University of Arkansas has planned a robust calendar of events for Black History Month from virtual cooking sessions to storytime, trap painting and more. Happening on Wednesday, February 3 you can join in on a virtual conversation on diversity and inclusion.

Watch as Danielle L. Williams from the University of Arkansas and special guest speaker Reginald J. Miller, VP and Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at McDonald’s join Good Day NWA with insight on how to start these conversations in your home or workplace.

Black History Month Event

  • Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Modern Age
  • Wednesday, February 3
  • 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Zoom Event

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play