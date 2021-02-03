Diversity & Inclusion in the Spotlight at the University of Arkansas for Black History Month

The University of Arkansas has planned a robust calendar of events for Black History Month from virtual cooking sessions to storytime, trap painting and more. Happening on Wednesday, February 3 you can join in on a virtual conversation on diversity and inclusion.

Watch as Danielle L. Williams from the University of Arkansas and special guest speaker Reginald J. Miller, VP and Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at McDonald’s join Good Day NWA with insight on how to start these conversations in your home or workplace.

Black History Month Event