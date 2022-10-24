Pumpkins are plentiful this time of year, but they can be used for more than just a decoration!

Watch as Good Day NWA is joined by Chef Haley O’Brien who puts a healthy twist on a classic s’more!

Charred Pumpkin S’mores

Ingredients:

  • One Sleeve of Cinnamon Graham Crackers
  • 1/4 cup of Spiced Honey
  • -8 Marshmallows
  • -6-8 Wedges of Winter Squash or Pumpkin

Recommendations from Chef Haley! “Acorn Squash, Kabocha Squash or Cinderella or Blue Pumpkin are great with skin left on, Butternut and Pie Pumpkins, I recommend removing the skin before cooking.”

Spiced Honey Ingredients:

  • 1⁄4 cup of local raw honey
  • 1⁄2 tsp of Vietnamese Cinnamon
  • 1⁄4 tsp of Pumpkin Pie Spice
  • pinch of clove
  • pinch of cayenne

Instructions:

  1. Roast the squash or pumpkin wedges until par-cooked. Cook at 375 for 15 minutes or until almost cooked.
  2. Grill the squash to finish cooking and set aside
  3. Toast marshmallow and prepare for S’More by adding your grilled pumpkin to the graham cracker
  4. Add Marshmallow on top, drizzle with honey and top with your other graham cracker