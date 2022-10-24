Pumpkins are plentiful this time of year, but they can be used for more than just a decoration!
Watch as Good Day NWA is joined by Chef Haley O’Brien who puts a healthy twist on a classic s’more!
Charred Pumpkin S’mores
Ingredients:
- One Sleeve of Cinnamon Graham Crackers
- 1/4 cup of Spiced Honey
- -8 Marshmallows
- -6-8 Wedges of Winter Squash or Pumpkin
Recommendations from Chef Haley! “Acorn Squash, Kabocha Squash or Cinderella or Blue Pumpkin are great with skin left on, Butternut and Pie Pumpkins, I recommend removing the skin before cooking.”
Spiced Honey Ingredients:
- 1⁄4 cup of local raw honey
- 1⁄2 tsp of Vietnamese Cinnamon
- 1⁄4 tsp of Pumpkin Pie Spice
- pinch of clove
- pinch of cayenne
Instructions:
- Roast the squash or pumpkin wedges until par-cooked. Cook at 375 for 15 minutes or until almost cooked.
- Grill the squash to finish cooking and set aside
- Toast marshmallow and prepare for S’More by adding your grilled pumpkin to the graham cracker
- Add Marshmallow on top, drizzle with honey and top with your other graham cracker