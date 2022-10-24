Pumpkins are plentiful this time of year, but they can be used for more than just a decoration!

Watch as Good Day NWA is joined by Chef Haley O’Brien who puts a healthy twist on a classic s’more!

Charred Pumpkin S’mores

Ingredients:

One Sleeve of Cinnamon Graham Crackers

1/4 cup of Spiced Honey

-8 Marshmallows

-6-8 Wedges of Winter Squash or Pumpkin

Recommendations from Chef Haley! “Acorn Squash, Kabocha Squash or Cinderella or Blue Pumpkin are great with skin left on, Butternut and Pie Pumpkins, I recommend removing the skin before cooking.”

Spiced Honey Ingredients:

1⁄4 cup of local raw honey

1⁄2 tsp of Vietnamese Cinnamon

1⁄4 tsp of Pumpkin Pie Spice

pinch of clove

pinch of cayenne

Instructions: