Do These Things from the Comforts of Home & a New Performance Series Takes the “Stage” – What You Need to Know

With the weather continuing to be cold outside, here are a couple of things you can do from home. The Amazeum invites you to take advantage of the freezing temperatures by discovering the wonders of ice and how it interacts with liquids and solids with a hands-on experience. If you want to experiment along with the Amazuem staff, you will probably already have all the materials you need around your house!

The Bentonville Public Library is offering a free preschool storytime video on their social media. You can snuggle up with your little one as Ms. Tobie reads the children’s book “The Other Side” by Jacqueline Woodson. The award-winning illustrated book explores the symbolism of fences. This video is accessible right now!



The artist way of life took a big hit from COVID-19. But “The House of Songs” stepped up by connecting communities through music. The House of Songs website and YouTube channel is full of local and regional music videos that is sure to help get you through this Thursday. A couple of their music videos received national attention as they feature songwriters virtually connecting with frontline workers and with songwriters based in Europe!

The Walton Arts Center keeps giving us reasons to love the arts. In addition to a few upcoming performances – one of which we will have an interview about next week – they have launched a new experience that gives local artists a space to do what they do best – perform and entertain! The “In the Atrium” series is a safe, intimate, and free performances that will take place in the Walker Atrium. Socially distanced tables for parties up to 4 now available for reservation for their upcoming performances.