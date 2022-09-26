The Great Arkansas Cleanup is here!

Colbie Jones, Director of Keep Arkansas Beautiful, joins Good Day NWA to tell us more about these statewide beautification efforts and to test our litter-grabbing skills.

The Great Arkansas Cleanup takes place each fall from September (the first Saturday after Labor Day) through October. Thousands of Arkansans remove tons of trash from our state’s roadways, shorelines, parks, and public areas during this statewide community improvement campaign.

