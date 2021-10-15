Dodgers Outlast Giants; “Home Sweet Home” Premiere – Hot Topics

It was an intense game that came down to the final inning. That story kicks off today’s trending stories brought to you by Come From Away at Walton Arts Center.

The LA Dodgers are heading to the National League Championship Series. Confetti and flags filled the streets as Dodgers fans celebrated their win again the San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers outlasted the giants 2 to 1 in game 5 of the NLDS. They will now take on the Atlanta Braves in a rematch for this year’s National League Pennant.

Families trade homes and cultures for a week in the new docu-series, “Home Sweet Home”, which premiers on Friday, October 15 on KNWA. The show is the work of filmmaker Ava Duvernay who says the idea came to her while walking through her neighborhood during the pandemic. She says unlike many unscripted shows that are built on conflict, this one is built on curiosity. “Home Sweet Home” airs at 7:00 p.m. just before “Dateline.”

Broadway is back at Walton Arts Center. “Come From Away” is the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. The show kicks off on October 26.

