Dog Party USA – Where Dogs Just Wanna Have Fun!

Dog Party USA welcomes dogs of all breeds and sizes! Watch as Good Day NWA interviews the owner/founder Chaddie Platt about what makes Dog Party USA so very special.

The facility offers different types of services from grooming services to dog obedience training, in addition to a variety of dog boarding options. Whether you need dog daycare for a few hours, extended dog boarding, dog training, or dog grooming services, Dog Party USA here to help you and your furry friend!

Dog Party USA

912 S. Maestri Rd., Springdale, AR 72762

(479) 306-4660

chaddie@dogpartyusa.com