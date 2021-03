Doctor Pepper and Cream Soda sponsors this look at what's happening in Northwest Arkansas including the unveiling of a new mural and virtual events for young and old.

Some more congrats are in order for Razorback Athletics. In addition to the Men's Basketball Team's number 3 seed to the NCAA Tournament and the Softball Team continuing their win streak, Lance Harter's trophy case is getting some new hardware as the women won their second consecutive Indoor National Title. What's impressive is the fact the women did not win any individual event titles and still managed to put up 58 points on the final day to finish with 68. Congrats to the team!