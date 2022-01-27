Dolly Parton Is Baking Up Something New

Here’s a look at our Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

Dolly Parton is going from working 9 to 5…to baking 9 to 5 with a new project. The country music icon and Duncan Hines are collaborating on a line of baking mixes and frostings. The Dolly Parton line includes a banana cake mix, a coconut cake mix, buttercream frosting, and chocolate buttercream frosting.

The company is even creating a baking collection box that includes a Dolly-inspired tea towel and spatula.

Dolly’s baking collection is available online and coming soon to retailers.

If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of a celebrity’s most precious possessions, here’s your chance. Seven suits worn by members of K-pop band BTS are among the items going up for auction to benefit MusiCares, a charity that supports musicians. Other auction highlights include Keith Richards’ signed black Gibson gloss acoustic electric guitar with an NFT video from The Rolling Stones’ guitar legend, a Paul McCartney-signed Höfner violin bass guitar, as well as Dolly Parton’s rhinestone and beaded fringe dress from her 2019 MusiCares person of the year event. The MusiCares charity relief auction will take place live and online Sunday, January 30 at 3:00 p.m. cst.

Amy Poehler is taking a seat in the director’s chair for a new documentary. “Lucy and Desi” focuses on Ball’s early life in Hollywood and Arnaz’s early life in Cuba and immigration to Miami, then spotlights their creative partnership and love story lasting well beyond their marriage and business partnership. Poehler said she found herself living her life with Ball and Arnaz while working on the project during the pandemic.

“Lucy and Desi” will stream Amazon Prime Video on March 4.

All good things must come to an end “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider’s dazzling streak is over. Schneider’s success put her in the ranks of Ken Jennings and the quiz show’s other all-time greats. It also made Schneider, a trans woman, a visible symbol of achievement for often-marginalized people.

Her winning streak on the popular game show included 40 consecutive wins and nearly $1.4 million in prize money. We haven’t seen the last of Schneider, she will be back, as part of the quiz show’s tournament of champions.