Don’t Be a Scrooge – See T2’s “A Christmas Carol”

A T2 original, brimming with stage magic and holiday cheer, returns to Northwest Arkansas. TheatreSquared’s world premiere adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” boldly reimagines Dickens’ classic ghost story!

Watch as cast members Bryce Kemph and Trent Anders Dahlin join Good Day NWA with details on the can’t-miss show!

TheatreSquared’s “A Christmas Carol”

  • Fayetteville Public Library
  • Now – December 26
  • 7 Shows a Week
  • Tickets $20 – $50
  • Limited Free Tickets Available to “Check Out” from FPL
  • Tickets

