Dream Big Charity (Un)Gala to Have Both In-Person & Virtual Events

Come one, come all! The Children’s Safety Center of Washington County is forging ahead with their Annual Dream Big Gala. It’s a hybrid event this year with both virtual and in-person components.
Watch as Emily Fisher and Peyton Stewman join Good Day NWA to talk about what you can expect at the event as well as some additional news from the organization.
Dream Big Un-Gala
- Supporting the Children’s Safety Center of Washington Co.
- Friday, July 16
- Program Begins at 7:00 p.m.
- In-Person & Virtual
- Pie in the Face, Music by Boom Kinetic, Silent Auction, & More