Dream Big Charity (Un)Gala to Have Both In-Person & Virtual Events

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Come one, come all! The Children’s Safety Center of Washington County is forging ahead with their Annual Dream Big Gala. It’s a hybrid event this year with both virtual and in-person components.

Watch as Emily Fisher and Peyton Stewman join Good Day NWA to talk about what you can expect at the event as well as some additional news from the organization.

Dream Big Un-Gala

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play