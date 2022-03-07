Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas Sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

Happening on Tuesday, March 8, Startup Junkie is excited to host another in-person happy hour event for women in business. It’s a free networking happy hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. It is a come-and-go event until 7:00 p.m. during which time you will be introduced to some women founders. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, working in the NWA business community, or would just like to network with some incredible women, you can drop in for free drinks and hors d’oeuvres at Fairlane Station in Springdale.

After a weekend of nearly sold out performances at Arts Live Theatre, they will return this weekend for another round of performances of the show “Lord of the Flies.” There are upcoming performances on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets start at $10.

Here’s something to look forward to, the 112 Drive-In in Fayetteville has announced their season opening date. The venue will begin showing movies on April 8! As of now, the first movies showing will be “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “The Lost City.” Though attractions are always subject to change until the Monday before the showing weekend. The drive-in traditionally shows 2 movies a day starting with an early evening family friendly show followed by something for the adults at late night. Admission prices are $5-$10 and children under 5 are free.

The date has also been set for the 2022 Black Apple Awards. The awards are coming back after two years away. As always, you get the chance to choose your favorite creatives in visual arts, performance and culinary arts. You have the chance to vote right now for all the nominees. Voting stays open until March 23 and the awards will be handed out in Downtown Springdale on March 25.