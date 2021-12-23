Eggnog Crème Brûlée from Chef Case Dighero

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Staffing shortages at The City of Fort Smith’s Solid Waste Services Department (SWSD) have caused a temporary suspension of the Operation Green Office (OpGO) program, a complimentary service that collects commingled office recyclable materials exclusively to commercial and industrial customers in Fort Smith.

During the temporary program suspension, industrial and commercial customers will still be able to drop off their commingled material (e.g., paper, cardboard, plastic, steel, and tin) at the city landfill’s customer convenience pad free of charge.