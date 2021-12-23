Eggnog Crème Brûlée from Chef Case Dighero

Chef Case Dighero joins Good Day NWA with a recipe to take your eggnog up a notch. Chef Case has a boozy crème brûlée recipe is just in time for the holidays! Watch to see how you can make a rich, creamy custard that’s wonderfully satisfying with each CRACK, SCOOP, and BITE!
Eggnog Crème Brûlée; Serves: 6 | Prep, Cook Time: 3 1/2 Hours
INGREDIENTS
- 4 cups whipping cream
- 1 whole vanilla bean, split
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 8 large egg yolks
- 2 tablespoons dark rum
- 1 tablespoon brandy
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- Large pinch of salt
- 1/3 cup sugar
TECHNIQUE
Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine cream, split vanilla bean, and 2/3 cup sugar in medium saucepan. Bring to simmer, stirring until sugar dissolves…then set aside and allow to cool down just a bit. Remove vanilla bean from cream mixture. Whisk yolks in separate bowl; the slowly whisk in warm cream mixture, rum, brandy, nutmeg, and salt. Transfer to six small ceramic brûlée cups, then place into a deep sheet or hotel pan. Pour enough hot water into pan to come halfway up sides of the cups, then place into the pre-heated oven.
Bake until custard is set but center jiggles slightly when shaken, about 45 to 50 minutes. Remove ceramic cups from water and chill for 2 to 3 hours. Distribute 1/3 cup sugar evenly over top of custards, then torch on high heat until sugar bubbles and caramelizes, about 2 minutes. Chill custard until topping hardens, at least 1 hour. Serve cold with mint and fresh berries.