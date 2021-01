Here's a look at what's happening in Northwest Arkansas including a big game for the Razorback Women's Basketball Team and how you can bundle up and still experience some art at The Momentary.

It's going down on Thursday, January 28 at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorback Women's Basketball Team is hosting the University of Connecticut Huskies. Tip off is at 5:00 p.m. The Hogs were originally scheduled to play Vanderbilt, however, the Commodores canceled their season due to complications related to the pandemic. The Hogs and the Huskies have faced off one other time in a 100-64 road win for UCONN in 1998. Starting guard for the Huskies Christyn Williams is a Little Rock native. The game is sold out, however, you can cheer on the team from home via ESPN 2.