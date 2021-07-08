Emotional Moments from “America’s Got Talent” & a Rap Remix – Hot Topics

Watch as Jaclyn & Jason discuss some trending stories that are Hot Topics.

“America’s Got Talent” awarded its first ever ‘group’ Golden Buzzer this week and for a very good reason. The 4 judges and host Terry Crews joining together to honor 9 year old opera singer Victory Brinker. The Golden Buzzer moves victory directly to the show’s live editions, which will begin following the Tokyo Olympics.

Also on “AGT” this week, an emotional moment.. One of the performers was the widower of one of the victims of last year’s helicopter crash that killed 9 including Kobe Bryant and his daughter. Musician Matt Mauser carried the memory of his wife Christina on stage. With the couple’s 3 children watching, he performed the Phil Collins classic, “Against All Odds”. It was enough to earn a standing ovation from the audience and the judges and move him on in the competition.

The latest effort from some creatives to get people vaccinated involves Hip Hop star Juvenile. He remixed his hit song “Back That Thang Up” to “Vax That Thang Up.” This is in partnership with the dating app called “BLK.” Juvenile is joined by Mannie Fresh and Mia X and together they are delivering the message that “dating is better in all ways once you’re vaccinated.” That’s according to the website where you can see the full “Vax That Thang Up” video.