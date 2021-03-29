Empowering the Next “Big Idea” – Tackling Challenges in Cancer Care

Entrepreneur and Cancer Activist Bill Rancic is helping inspire the next “Big Idea” in cancer care beyond medicine fueled by his own experience helping his wife Giuliana through her cancer journey. An innovative program is tackling critical challenges in cancer care by cultivating ideas that are making an impact in the cancer care community beyond medicine.

Watch as Rancic, along with one of this year’s finalists Lisa McKenzie, join Good Day NWA to talk about the C3 Prize, which stands for Changing Cancer Care.

Rancic expressed his support for the C3 Prize by talking about the goals they are trying to achieve. “Our main objective is to improve the lives of people who are impacted by cancer beyond medicine. And, this is a global challenge really aimed to spark innovation by awarding grants and resources,” Rancic said.