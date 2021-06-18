Entertainer Eric Benét Joins Impressive Lineup for Annual Juneteenth Celebration

NWA’s Annual Juneteenth is happening on Saturday, June 19. You can expect food, guest speakers and music featuring Eric Benét.
Watch as singer/songwriter, producer and actor Eric Benét joins Good Day NWA to talk about his professional career, what upcoming projects he’s involved with and how you can see him perform for Juneteenth.
Juneteenth Celebration
- Saturday, June 19
- Starts at 12:30 p.m.
- Featuring:
- Eric Benét
- MasterChef Season 10 Winner Dorian Hunter
- NFL Pro-Bowl Safety Malcom Jenkins
- Grammy Music Educator of the Year Dr. Jeffrey Murdock (University of Arkansas)
- Register Here