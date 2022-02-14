Two Northwest Arkansas entrepreneurs have elevated themselves through their businesses and how they want to pass their knowledge on.
Watch Airic Hughes (Visionairi Enterprises) and Demetrius Johnson (Sauced Up Radio) join Good Day NWA with details on an upcoming event focused on black economics and financial literacy.
- Tuesday, February 15 | 6:00 p.m.
- University of Arkansas Union | 509 – 510
- Presented in Partnership with the University of Arkansas Center Multicultural & Diversity Education
- Vibes Provided by DJ Dribblz