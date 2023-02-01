The Phi Alpha Omega Chapter Of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is hosting an annual event putting the spotlight on authors and connecting them with local readers. The event is a great way to celebrate Black History Month.

Myra McKenzie-Harris and Hannah Milligan join as virtually along with authors Rafael Lopez, Rita Williams-Garcia, Vashti Harrison, and Ashley Franklin.

Catch the exciting energy and see why these authors are thrilled to be a part of this event as they talk about it all on Good Day NWA.

We Write for You IV