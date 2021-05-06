Events for Entrepreneurs, Artists and Adventures Seekers – Happening in NWA

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Canada Dry Variety Pack.

Taking place today at noon Startup Junkie invites you to join them over your lunch hour for an virtual event focused on Founders and Funders. If you’re interested in growing your business through fundraising and venture capital, GrowthX CEO Andrew Goldner will lead the webinar and answer all your questions. You do need to register to attend this free event.

The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum invites you to Explore Arkansas Art with artist Susan Chambers. This event is free with registration and will take place over zoom and Facebook Live at seven p-m. Susan Chambers lives in the historic district of Little Rock and will be sharing about her art and her journey as a professional artist.

Speaking of art, the nice weather may have you looking to get outside. Downtown Springdale looks different these days and you’re. Seven artists received grants to create murals in downtown Springdale and all seven murals were recently completed and can now be seen. We have a map to where you can find all of the murals as well as information on the artists – it’s all on our website.

Speaking of nicer temperatures, that also means that this is the time of year when Arkansas critters start to come out. You can join a Master Naturalist for a state-wide virtual event discussing a broad range of commonly-encountered Arkansas organisms which need to be treated. cautiously, including plants, mushrooms, insects, amphibians, and more. The event is called “Stranger Danger” and it’s happening today at six p-m on Facebook live and YouTube live.