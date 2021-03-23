Events for Movie Lovers, Music Enthusiasts, & Baseball Fans – Happening in NWA

Doctor Pepper and Cream Soda sponsors this look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas including exciting news for movie lovers and baseball fans.

Spring Break is in full swing and if you are looking for something for your kids to do, how about checking out the programming at Fayetteville Public Library this week. They have several virtual classes, including today’s Wordplay Writers’ Club at 4:30 p.m. That class is appropriate for grade school aged children. Then at 6:00 p.m., “Sleuth or Consequences” is a class for adults!

The House of Songs is continuing with their 2021 Virtual Showcase Series. On Thursday, they will feature several musicians – including some we’ve had on the show before. Musicians like Willi Carlisle, Sarah Loethen, Patti Steel as well as Asher Perkins, JT Hubbard and Adams Collins who you might know from the Band “Arkansauce.” Thursday’s showcase will happen on the House of Songs YouTube page at 7:00 p.m.



Some great news for movie-lovers. The 112 Drive-In plans to open to the public the first weekend in April. On opening weekend, they will be showing the family comedy “Tom and Jerry” at eight p-m. That feature is rated PG. They will follow that up with “Godzilla versus Kong” at 10 p-m. That one is rated PG-13. According to their website, they do have several safety protocols in place including opening an hour and a half before showtime to reduce crowding.

More good news, this one’s for baseball fans. Looking ahead… the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will open their home schedule on May 11th! Their first game will be on the road on May 4th in North Little Rock. The Naturals will welcome the Tulsa Drillers to Arvest Ballpark on the 11th — the first game at the stadium since 2019. Home games will usually start at 7:05 Tuesday through Friday evenings… with 6:05 p-m starts on Saturdays and 2:05 first pitches Sunday afternoons.