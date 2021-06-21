Events for Small Businesses, Artists, and Rodeo Enthusiasts – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Snapple Lemonade Variety Pack.

New and emerging small business owners are invited to hear tales of small business success on Monday, June 21 at a free event presented by the University of Arkansas College of Executive Education in Bentonville. You will learn core skills for small business, startups and beyond at this in person event happening from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The tickets for this event have sold out, but we have contact information on our website if you are interested in joining a waiting list.

The Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce wants to help you and your business discover potential customers and that’s why they are launching a new website. You can learn more about the website, called “BEACON,” at the virtual launch and demonstration that is taking place Tuesday, June 22 at 11:00 a.m. The event will take place over zoom and is free with registration.

If you are a practicing artist or a student artist, this one is for you! Artists 360, a division of the Mid-American Arts Alliance has announced new grants and calls for applications. They are holding an information session where you will learn more about the grants, eligibility, and application process. The application deadline is July 19. Attend the info session tomorrow afternoon at 4:30 p.m. to learn more.

The 76th Annual Rodeo of the Ozarks returns to Parsons Stadium in Springdale this week. You can see the many competitions that happen as part of the festivities starting Wednesday, June 23 and lasting through Saturday, June 26. There’s event a day for you to wear pink, supporting breast cancer awareness, and there’s the annual Miss Rodeo of the Ozarks Competition.