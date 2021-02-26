Events for Your Weekend – What You Need to Know

Snapple sponsors this snapshot of events happening throughout the weekend of February 26 – 28.

Last year’s Black Business Expo was such a success that the team behind the event is bringing it back for another year! February is Black History Month and what better way to celebrate than recognize business owners right here in Northwest Arkansas. The event is Saturday, February 27 at Shiloh Square in Springdale and it’s free to attend.

If music is your thing, Music Moves is is presenting another live streamed concert, this time you’ll be treated to some great gospel music. You can check out “A Song in the Night with Ocie Fisher and Ella Lamby.” The concert goes live on the Music Moves social media Saturday, February 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Country music fans, this one is for you. Native Arkansan – the voice of country music, Bobby Bones – is hosting the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville this weekend and the event will be aired as a fund raiser for Feeding America. The funds are needed to help folks affected by to ice and snow storms from last week. You can watch the show right here on KNWA at midnight Saturday, February 27. Our sister stations KXNW and Fox24 will air the show live as well. Again, it is the normal Grand Ole Opry and will look like a normal Saturday Grand Ole Opry, except for this one hour used as a telethon.

How do we achieve a sense of unity in our nation and even here locally? Crystal Bridges is hosting a virtual event in partnership with My-T-By-Design and Poetic Justice Open Mic. The evening will feature virtual performances featuring local artists presenting poetry, spoken word, and music in pursuit of social justice. This is part of the “In Real Time” series and can be streamed for free Sunday night at seven p-m. All you need to do is register online with the museum.