Getting in shape tops many people’s new year’s resolutions list. What you may not realize is that exercising is not just good for the body, it’s good for the brain.

Carly Dethlefs (AR Chapter – Alzheimer’s Association) reports that research shows healthy lifestyle choices such as exercise may reduce the risk of cognitive decline and help reduce the risk of dementia. Watch as Good Day NWA discovers how exercise and lifestyle choices can help with long-term cognition.