Experience the Many Celebrations Planned for HBCU Week

It’s never too early for high school students to start thinking about college. There’s a week of events planned bringing awareness to HBCUs and helping parents and students navigate which college or university is right for your family.

Watch as Stacee Lambey and Lisdsey Leverett-Higgins (Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Phi Alpha Omega Chapter) join Good Day NWA with details on HBCU Week, September 20 – 25.

Events for HBCU Week

