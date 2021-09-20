Experience the Many Celebrations Planned for HBCU Week

It’s never too early for high school students to start thinking about college. There’s a week of events planned bringing awareness to HBCUs and helping parents and students navigate which college or university is right for your family.
Watch as Stacee Lambey and Lisdsey Leverett-Higgins (Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Phi Alpha Omega Chapter) join Good Day NWA with details on HBCU Week, September 20 – 25.
Events for HBCU Week
- HBCU Legacy
- Get in the Game
- Feelin’ Myself
- Making Money Moves
- Black Art: In the Absence of Light
- College Readiness Workshop
- Cooking for the Culture