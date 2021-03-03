Experience The Momentary in a New Way & Enjoy Arkansas Craft Beer Week – It’s Happening in NWA

Doctor Pepper and Cream Soda sponsors this look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas including experiences at The Momentary and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Starting March 3 at the Momentary in Bentonville you can see a three-part performance about communion, distance, and reconnection, from one of the world’s most acclaimed theater companies, 600 HIGHWAYMEN. The performance is called “A Thousand Ways” and was created to respond to the experience of social distancing, Part One – of the three parts – is presented through April 3, 2021 with parts two and three to follow. According to their website audiences are loving it! With one response reading quote a tender and magical gift in these times end quote. We have ticket information on our website.

Staying in Bentonville for our next event, this one taking place at Crystal Bridges as they will host another Sketchbook Club virtually tonight. You can explore how to translate a simple story into a comic book. To participate yo simply need to register for the event and then you’ll receive the Zoom link. The event is free and lasts from six-thirty to seven-thirty.

We are in the middle of Arkansas Craft Beer Week. The second annual event might be low-key compared to last year but Executive Director Sylvia Blain says that they are “ready to celebrate the craft beer community in Arkansas.” Fans of Arkansas Craft Beer are encouraged to visit their local breweries and keep an eye out for special promotions. A few of the local participating venues are Bentonville Brewing, Ozark Beer Company, Core Brewing, Fossil Cove, Columbus House, and Ivory Bill Brewing in Siloam Springs – just to name a few. Arkansas Craft Beer Week lasts through Sunday, March 7.

We heard from Liz Atwell at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks on yesterday’s show and she mentioned all of their Spring Classes. One of those classes takes place tonight. If you’ve ever been interested in growing Shiitake mushrooms, this class is for you. Join the professionals at Sweden Creek Farm for a virtual tour of their mushroom garden and tips on how to grow your own mushrooms in a shady part of your yard.