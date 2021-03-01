Extended Performances, Filmmakers Receive Funding, & a New Concert Series – It’s Happening in NWA

Doctor Pepper and Cream Soda sponsors this look at what’s happening in NWA including a couple of extended runs of performances.

Let’s start with some fantastic news for a few filmmakers. You might remember that we talked about Fayetteville Film Fest’s Micheaux Award, a statewide award that includes funding for a filmmaker of color to create their film project. The organization said in a statement that they received so many worthy submissions that they had to raise more funding in order to award five recipients this year.

Let’s keep the good new going. Another update to a previous story. Northwest Arkansas Ballet Theatre recently had to add a performance because their production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” sold out in a matter of days. Well, the second performance has also sold out… so, they’ve opened up a third performance. The show is happening at Walton Arts Center on March 12 and 13. The only tickets remaining are for the matinee performance at two o’clock on Saturday, March 13.

Speaking of added performances. The folks at TheatreSquared want to make sure you have every opportunity to take in some virtual theatre. They’ve brought back the virtual performance of “The Half-Life of Marie Curie.” You might remember that we interview the cast of this show when they were creating the performance. This show – along with “School Girls” are both available for a limited encore window. They are both available to stream through Sunday, March 14.

Perhaps you’re looking to wind down with some music this evening. Fox Trail Distillery in Rogers has started a virtual music series called “Raise Your Spirits.” On March 1, they will feature the band MK Ultra. The event is free and will be streamed on their YouTube channel starting at seven p-m.