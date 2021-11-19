Extra Thoughtful Holiday Gifts on Etsy

Sometimes the little things go a long way, especially when it comes to gift giving this holiday season.
Watch as Dayna Isom Johnson joins Good Day NWA with a few ideas for everyone on your “nice list.”
Check out the items featured in this segment.
- Hand blocked linen napkin set by Julie Peach
- Checkered mug by Pinch of Clay Co
- Personalized charcuterie board by Farm Hill Woodshop
- The Flora earrings by LKEleganceshop
- Playing Card Deck with Hand-Cut Collages by Bunny with a Tool Belt
- Customizable ornament advent calendar by Light + Paper