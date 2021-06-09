Family-Friendly, In Person & Virtual Events Throughout the Region – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Snapple Lemonade Variety Pack.

Who doesn’t love a little friendly mid-week competition? That’s just what’s happening at Tontitown Winery. You can join them on Wednesday, June 9 for dinner, drinks, BINGO and prizes! This event is happening every Wednesday in June & July! Seating and BINGO cards are first come and limited to one per player. The event is happening from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Walton Family Foundation will host a LinkedIn Live with local entrepreneurs and support organizations as part of its ongoing efforts to help build a region where all residents have access to economic and cultural opportunities. The conversation will focus on the importance of removing barriers to entrepreneurship, including identifying resources available in Northwest Arkansas to currently underrepresented individuals. It’s free to join the conversation on June 10 at 2:00 p.m.

Also happening on Thursday, June 10 mark your calendars to Explore Arkansas Art with graphic designer Macy Burr. The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum is expanding their focus to include all types of visual art as this Zoom lecture is centered on the graphic design. You can join the lecture either on Zoom or Facebook Live tomorrow at seven p-m. The event is free, all you need to do is register to attend.

If you’re looking for live music this Friday, check out the Momentary in Bentonville as they are hosting a live concert on their green space. You can pair your visit with a stop at the RØDE Bar and the Momentary Food Truck. This family-friendly, outdoor concert series is guaranteed to start your weekend off right. Friday, they will feature the music of Phillip-Michael Scales and Nikki Morgan. You’re encouraged arrive starting as early as 7:00 p.m. to claim your preferred spot on the Momentary Green. Feel free to bring your own lawn chair or blanket and spread out. The music starts at seven-thirty.

Keep the weekend events going. You can join our friends at pilot arts for upbeat songs, choreography, a slew of Nerf gun battles, and lots of laughs in the world debut musical of “Kid Robot.” This show features artists and kids from the Northwest Arkansas community. There are two performances, one on Saturday and one on Sunday, both at 2:00 p.m. Their plan is to perform outdoors at The Scholar’s House in Fayetteville. There is a rain plan in the case of inclement weather.

June is Black Music Month and local nonprofit Music Moves is celebrating with performances featuring regional and national talent. There is a combination of virtual and live events that are both free and ticketed happening all month long. On Friday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m, you can tune your radio to KISS 105.3 for a performance and then on Sunday, check out the Music Moves social media for a livestream concert featuring Anitta Smith.

Finally, mark your calendars for Tuesday, June 15 for virtual coffee with Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman, presented by the City of Bentonville. The event will feature opportunities on how to get involved and volunteer in the City. You will learn information about our parks, library, trash and litter programs and how you can bring your neighbors together for fun. This is an informal discussion with a question and answer period following the presentation.