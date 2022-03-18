Looking for a family friendly, affordable way to kick off Spring Break? NWA Comic Con returns to Rogers both on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20. The main Comic Con in San Diego has been virtual the last couple of years, but this one is in-person and it’s right in our back yard. The event will will bring together a diverse group of special guests, vendors, artists, and fan groups, in an affordable, family-friendly environment.

Watch as Greg Hanks (Event Organizer &Co-Owner of AVC Conventions) joins Good Day NWA with all the details!