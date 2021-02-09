Fan Favorites Prep for Streaming Launch

Snoopy and Woodstock and all the “Peanuts” characters are back in a new animated series. That story kicks off today’s trending stories!

“The Snoopy Show” consists of three seven-minute vignettes per 23-minute episode. They are mined from the almost 18,000 strips cartoonist Charles M. Schulz left behind. His wife Jean says the themes of friendship and understanding remain true to the original comic, but the show has a calming tone as well. Your family can checkout “The Snoopy Show” now on Apple TV+.

Sam Wilson and Bucky are back in “The Falcon And The Winter Soldier,” a new six-part series. In a new trailer for the show Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles for a thrilling adventure set after the events of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” with Steve Rogers’ retirement at the end of that movie, the Captain America mantle passes to Wilson, who teams up with Bucky/the Winter Soldier to fight an anarchist organization intent on causing global chaos. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” premieres on Disney+ March 19.