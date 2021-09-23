Farmers Markets & Live Music – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

The Goshen Farmers Market is welcoming in the fall season. They’ve got fall produce, spices and flavors matching the season. Plus art and products from local makers. The event will last from 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 23 at their location on Clark Street. Food Truck “Beaver Tails” will be serving food and you can enjoy music from Max and Mollie at 5:30 p.m.

If you missed the band, The Mixtapes when they played at HogTown last weekend before the Razorback game, you’ve got another opportunity to check them out. The will be play George’s Majestic Lounge on Friday, September 25. You can enjoy tunes from the likes of Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, the Cranberries, Foo Fighters, Third Eye Blind and more. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and you can book online.

Three time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Grace Potter will be performing on the Momentary Green on Thursday, September 30. You can cut loose and let go to the tune of Potter’s cathartic performance as you experience the joy of live music. It’s free to attend and registration is required. The doors will open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. performance.

The celebration of Hispanic Heritage month will continue at the Fayetteville Public Library on Saturday, October 2 with the new “SoNA Beyond” series which was created to showcase the vast spectrum of possibilities for classical music, and to reach audiences in new and innovative ways. The first performance in the series will be a celebration of the vibrant impact Latinx artists have in culture and the community. The performance begins at 6:00 p.m.

You’re going to want to get your tickets now to take part in the signature fundraising event for the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter. The date for virtual “Fresh Start” has been set for Saturday, October 23. With your ticket purchase you’ll receive a loaded party box with Mexican inspired food by IDK Café, drinks provided by 21 Seeds Tequila, and a variety of gifts and treats so that you can enjoy all the festivities from the comfort of your own home. Every dollar raised helps to provide emergency shelter, counseling, children’s programming, and legal advocacy services.