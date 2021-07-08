Fashion Residency; Live Music; Yoga & Breakfast; Hip-Hop Mentorship – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Sunkist.

Let’s kick it off with some news from “Interform.” “Emerge,” the first ever Designer Residency Program in Arkansas, has opened applications for their third season. The season is focused on brand development and design identity. The season will culminate with a runway event in Spring 2022. Applications for the EMERGE Designer Cohort are due on July 20.

Downtown Bentonville Incorporated is seeking community feedback. They want to hear from the community about their large-scale community events, such as Frist Friday and their Farmers’ Market. If you have an opinion, a suggestion, or even if you want to say what a good job you think they are doing, they’ve made it easy for you to give feedback.

If you’re looking for live music, the band Foggy Bobcat (who we’ve featured on Good Day NWA before) is starting to perform again after the pandemic. You can see them Friday, July 9 night in downtown Fayetteville. They will be at Club Rush starting at 10:00 p.m. There is no cover charge and drink specials are available.

Start your Saturday with some yoga and breakfast at Apple Seeds Teaching Farm. This is s a the perfect way to be active and enjoy the outdoors while maintaining social distance. Included in the cost of the class, participants get to enjoy a 60-75 minute yoga class, a light farm fresh breakfast and tea, and the chance to sit and relax in the beautiful outdoor space following class! Tickets are $22.

Here’s something to look forward to. Hip-Hop legend Murs has launched “Groundwaves” in Arkansas. We have mentioned this monthly event before. It is returning for the month of July and he invites rappers from all across Arkansas to show up and test their skills in front of a live audience of peers. If you’re interesting in learning from Murs, you can also sign up for his one-on-one mentorship program.