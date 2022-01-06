Fayetteville Film Fest Partners with Walton Arts Center to Showcase International Indie Short Films

The Fayetteville Film Fest is thrilled to once again be a part of the Walton Arts Center’s Mosaix programming, bringing global cinema to a local audience that enriches our understanding of the world beyond Northwest Arkansas.

Watch as Morgan Hicks (Fayetteville Film Fest) and Scott Galbraith (Walton Arts Center) join Good Day NWA with details on how you can see their curated indie films.

Indie Films South Asia

  • Friday, January 7 | 7:00 P.M.
  • Part Of Fayetteville Film Fest
  • Walton Arts Center
  • Tickets : $15

