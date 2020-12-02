Fayetteville High School Students Prepare for the Annual Homeless Vigil

Fayetteville High School students are raising awareness and funds around homelessness in our community.

Watch as Michelle Fyfe and Thomas Givens join Good Day NWA with details on the Fayetteville High School’s Annual Homeless Vigil including when and where it is happening and how the community can lend their support.

The event will be livestreamed on the FHS Student Council Instagram page. Additionally, sweatshirts and hoodies sold online will also benefit the cause.

FHS Homeless Vigil