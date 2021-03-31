Fayetteville Parks to Reopen; Final Day to Register for Golf Classes; Where to Join an April Fools’ Happy Hour – What You Need to Know

Doctor Pepper and Cream Soda sponsors this look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas including news for Fayetteville Public Park goers.

Parks across Fayetteville will soon have all their facilities open! The city’s Parks and Recreation Department announcing that park restrooms, water fountains, and basketball courts will reopen on April 3. You can start reserving park pavilions again beginning June 1. These amenities have been closed for more than a year because of the pandemic. Park goers are still encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Startup Junkie has really been keeping entrepreneurs and small business owners well-informed during the pandemic. On March 31, they are hosting a virtual event to help small businesses understand their taxes. The presenter today is a former State of Arkansas Tax Auditor. If you are interested, the event begins at noon on zoom and it’s completely free.

The First Tee of Northwest Arkansas, the nonprofit that positively impacts the lives of young people through the game of golf, reminds you that Wednesday, March 31 is the final day to sign up for their April Classes. They have classes for those from five years old all the way up to eighteen working on a variety of skills. Their first classes of the month take place on Saturday, April 3.

Here’s an event happening Thursday, April 1. You can join Apple Seeds Teaching Farm for an April Fools Day like no other … and this is no joke. They are hosting Happy Hour on the Farm on April 1 starting at 5:00 p.m. Chef Haley O’Brien will craft a cocktail and you can walk in the gardens, sit on the lawn, or gather under their new pavilion for a beautiful start to your evening. The event is limited to fifty people to follow their Covid Safety Policy.