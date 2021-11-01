Fayetteville Roots Holds Vintage Guitar Sale; Bentonville Has Record-Breaking Farmers Market Season; Audition for a Christmas Classic – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

A shout out is in order. Congrats to the Bentonville Farmers Market who hit a record-breaking, cool $1,164,492 in sales for the 2021 season, according to a release from Downtown Bentonville Inc. The market is held each Saturday from April through October. If you missed out on the in-person Bentonville Farmers Market… not to worry. They have shifted efforts to to support use of the Virtual Bentonville Farmers Market, a year-round option for shoppers to purchase fresh vegetables, local meats, and artisanal goods through a website or smartphone app, according to the press release.

Arkansas music legend, James Robert “Smilin’ Bob” Lewis, was a gifted and accomplished multi-instrumentalist that passed away in 2019. Fayetteville Roots is currently hosting the “Smilin’ Bob Guitar Expo & Sale” featuring over 100 unique vintage guitars, banjos, fiddles and select guitar amps. The majority of guitars are vintage, with most originating in the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s. All sales will support the family of famed Arkansas musician, Smilin’ Bob. The sale is open to the public and masks are required while you shop. The sale takes place November 1 – 7, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.. at Roots H-Q in downtown Fayetteville.

If you want to join the cast of a Christmas Classic, look no further than Arkansas Public Theatre. They are holding auditions for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” on November 1 at 7:00 p.m. at their space in downtown Rogers. Doors for auditions open at 6:30 p.m. Call backs, if needed, will be held on November 2. The entire audition packet, including the audition times, scenes, character descriptions, and rehearsal information is available for download at online. Performances will take place in December.

The city of Fayetteville is encouraging you to not just throw away your pumpkins. Instead, you can bring them to one of the City’s 24-7 food waste drop-off locations, so they can be turned into nutrient rich compost that can be purchased by residents for their garden. If you choose to dispose of them on your own property, the city advises smashing them so animals can eat them more easily and they remind you that pumpkin seeds are wonderful for deer and other animals.