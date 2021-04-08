Feel Good in Blue Jeans; WAC Broadway Season; Jones Center Expansion – What You Need to Know

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas Sponsored by Keurig Dr. Pepper’s mini can variety pack.

Check out this viral story about a young girl who’s proving that if you want something, all you have to do is ask. You may have seen 1st Grader Kamryn Gardner and her family this morning on the Today Show. Kamryn attends Evening Star Elementary in Bentonville and in a persuasive letter assignment. She wrote a letter to Old Navy and asking the retailer to create girls jeans with real front pockets not the fake ones, so she can put her hands and other things in them. And you know what? Old Navy responded, thanking her for her feedback and gifting her four pairs of jean pants and shorts with real pockets! A very creative way to get kids thinking and asking for the things they want.

Broadway is returning to Northwest Arkansas! The Walton Arts Center has now announced it’s lineup for its 2021-22 Broadway Series. It’ll include Fiddler on the Roof, Mean Girls, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Hamilton. Subscriptions to the series are available now.

After four months of community feedback, the Jones Center will be presenting the draft of the preferred plan for their expansion project on Thursday, April 8 at 6:00 p.m. A diverse team has been working on the project including community members and a Denver-based architecture firm. You can register to participate in the review of the current draft and provide feedback as the plan comes into focus.

Northwest Arkansas is home to many non-profit organizations, and they want to remind us all that you can lift a non-profit higher by giving back! On Thursday, April 8, nearly 300 non-profits are united under the banner NWA Gives. You can get involved by donating to your favorite non-profit.