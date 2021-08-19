Festivals, Live Music, Fancy Dinners & More – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by A & W.

Mark your calendar for some live music as Downtown Bentonville and City Sessions are presenting the next stop in their Neighborhood Concert Series. The concert is happening tomorrow – Friday, August 20 starting at 6:00 p.m. and features Jamie Lou Connolly, Joe Dillstrom, and more. The series aims to bring local music to neighborhoods, parks, parking lots, and more. This one is taking place as Red Barn apartments & condos. The concerts are open to all members of the community.

Looking ahead to the weekend, after taking a year off last, the Frisco Festival returns to it’s time downtown Rogers for the thirty-sixth time. There will be live music, community programs, fitness classes, a dog walk, food trucks and even performances from local schools. The event is scheduled to last from 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Friday and from 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville is having some live music on Saturday, August 21. You can see friend of the show Pat Ryan Key as he plays some music off his album “New Old Stock.” Plus, he’ll be paying tribute to “Nirvana” by playing some of their timeless classics. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and music starts at 8:00 p.m. There’s free admission, donations are welcome.

Here’s a reminder that Walton Arts Center is calling on the public to share your memories! 29 years ago, Walton Arts Center opened its doors, and they are celebrating the anniversary this year with the “My Walton Arts Center” campaign. This is a year-long initiative to collect memories from the public. These can be a favorite memory that you have of Walton Arts Center, or why you consider Walton Arts Center to be your local theater. They’ve made it easy for you to record your memory.

Bar Cleeta, the New American Restaurant in Bentonville is holding their 3rd Annual Fried Chicken, Champagne & Caviar dinner. The event is on Thursday August 26, but there are just a few tickets left and you do need to reserve those in advance. The event includes a five-course dinner and wine pairing. And, the main course will be chef prepared Fried Chicken with Alabama White Sauce paired with Champagne & Caviar. Get your tickets to this event before they sell out!

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, August thirty-first for Onward Ozarks. Onward Ozarks is a quarterly speaker series and this time journalists will discuss best practices for engaging with the media. This one will feature our very own Chelsea Helms and will be moderated by another friend of the show, host of the I AM Northwest Arkansas podcast, Randy Wilburn. You need to register by August 30 and the first 200 people who register will receive a $10 Uber Eats gift card.