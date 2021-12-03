FHS Bulldogs Playing with Confidence Ahead of the Football State Championship

The FHS Football Team is headed to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock to take on the Bryant Hornets.

Watch as Fayetteville Bulldog’s Head Football Coach Casey Dick along with standout Linebacker Kaiden Turner join Good Day NWA to talk how they are preparing for the big game.

Class 7A Football State Championship

Fayetteville vs. Bryant

War Memorial Stadium 1 Stadium Dr. Little Rock, AR 72205

Saturday, December 4

6:30 p.m.

Arkansas PBS Sports will broadcast statewide over the air, on cable and on satellite on their primary channel, they said in their release.

If you can’t make it to the game, in the week following the finals, games will be available to watch at youtube.com/arkansaspbs. Games will also be available through the Engage Arkansas PBS app and PBS Video app on mobile or streaming devices.

All ways to watch can be found here.

The games will also be broadcast live on 103.7 The Buzz in the Central Arkansas area.