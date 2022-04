The summer air is beginning to heat up in Brookhaven, a rural town in Mississippi, as residents prepare with excitement for their Annual Miss Firecracker Contest,

Fayetteville High School Theatre Teacher Mike Thomas joins Good Day NWA to fill us in about the play along with actors Alise Whitfield and Beaux Jones.

“The Miss Firecracker Contest”

FHS Performing Arts Center

April 21 & 22 | 7:00 p.m.

April 23 & 24 | 2:00 p.m.

$10 Non-Students / $8 Students