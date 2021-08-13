“Field of Dreams” Game Recap; New Movies; Fall Flavors Return to Dunkin’ – Hot Topics

Major League Baseball brought an official ballgame to the “Field of Dreams.” That story is kicking off our trending stories it’s time for…Hot Topics!

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox arrived by bus in Dyersville, Iowa… Where the 1989 Kevin Costner movie was made. Players looked like they were kids again while taking selfies and videos on the diamond near the farmhouse that Hollywood made famous. It is the first time an MLB game has been played in Iowa. In a tribute to the movie’s legendary status, Kevin Costner threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game.

Here’s what’s new in theaters this week. Ryan Reynolds is taking his talents on screen into a video game. In “Free Guy” Reynolds plays a background character named guy in a video game who realizes he’s just a minor, supporting player and decides to try to become the hero. The clock is ticking though because the game’s developers plan to shut the game down. Jodie Comer and Joe Keery play the game’s creators who have been cheated out of their share of its profits by their boss, played by Taiki Waititi. Also, in theaters today “Respect” starring Jennifer Hudson and “Don’t Breathe 2.”

There’s plenty of summer left, but if you’re already ready for fall then Dunkin’ has you covered. Fall seasonal items will be back in stores during the week of August 16. All new this year: pumpkin cream cold brew and the pumpkin spice signature latte. Classic pumpkin flavored coffees, donuts, muffins and munchkins also return.