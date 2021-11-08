Field of Honor; The Gathering at the Jones Center; Course to Assist with Job Applications – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

The Bentonville Rotary Club is displaying it’s 2nd Annual Field of Honor. This inspirational posting of the Stars and Stripes will feature flags standing in a solemn formation to honor Heroes in Our Lives. You can get involved by sponsoring or dedicating a flag for a veteran. The funds raised through the Field of Honor flag display will benefit the local law enforcement/first responders, Bentonville Public Schools ROTC program, Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, Rotary Club of Bentonville and more. The field is located on 14th Street and will be displayed through Saturday, November 13.

Paper job applications are rare. Now, the job search almost always takes place online and can be a lengthy process. Fayetteville Public Library is offering a program to show attendees how to navigate employment web pages and take you through a checklist of things to have in place before they begin. To learn more about Applying for a Job Online, you can register for this course right now. It takes place Wednesday, November 10 at 2:00 p.m.

Over the last 8 months, The Jones Center has been working with an architecture firm to develop a dynamic vision for the 52-acre Jones Center Campus in downtown Springdale. On Thursday, November 11 you’re invited out to meet members of the newly expanded design team from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. You can explore various design elements like Light, Ecology, Recreation, Play, Architecture and Art at various pop-up exhibits and hands-on stations. Kids can enjoy a cornrow maze, sensory play tubs, and interactive sound & art activities. There will be complimentary food and live music and performances.

The Amazeum has a lot going on this month. This month they are partnering with the non-profit “Pedal it Forward” to put a spotlight on the work they are doing. You can lean more at their Community Spotlight on Saturday, November 13 from 9:00 a.m. – noon. This month they are also partnering with the Brownie Scouts and later in the month they are having discounts at their Curiosity Shop, a great place to pick up some holiday gifts.