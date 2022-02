You can make a play in the fight against hunger with KNWA by being a part of Souper Bowl of Caring.

Watch as Kent Eikenberry from NWA Food Bank along with Tracy Engel from the River Valley Regional Food Bank join Good Day NWA with all the details.

100% of all donations will benefit the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and the River Valley Regional Food Bank. It’s not too late to be a champion off the field!