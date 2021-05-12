Film Fests, Bike Rides, Art Installations & Covid Vaccinations – Happening in NWA

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Canada Dry Variety Pack.

The Made in Arkansas Film Festival is back for its third year. This is a statewide event that you can attend virtually. As the name suggests, the festival is devoted to showcasing films made here in the Natural State. Made in Arkansas is dedicated to cultivating and promoting the art of filmmaking. Some of the featured films might also be submitted to the Fayetteville or Bentonville film festivals, but by virtually attending this event – you’ll get to see them first. The event begins tomorrow and ends with the award ceremony on Saturday.

The Asian Pacific Associates Network and Downtown Bentonville Inc. are co-hosting a bicycle ride to promote unity and solidarity with our local Asian American Pacific Islander communities. Cyclists are asked to meet at the APAN booth near the Spark Café in Downtown Bentonville this Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

In case you missed it, the popular Happy Hour events at the Walmart AMP in Rogers have returned and they have announced a couple of shows for this weekend. You can see Jukeboxx with Neon Flight on Friday and Uncrowned Kings on Saturday night. Gates open on both evenings at five p-m and the music begins at six p-m. The events are free, but capacity is limited. All the tables have been reserved for these events, so the advice is to get to the venue early to get a space to see the shows.

The Momentary has plenty of outdoor installations that you can see outside in a socially distanced way including this work, Light of Freedom by Abigail DeVille. There is no cost to outdoor installations at the Momentary. Abigail DeVille’s work is a 13-foot-tall reference to the Statue of Liberty’s torch encased in scaffolding and filled with found objects. You have until September 26 to make plans to see this work of art. We have a full list of the outdoor installations on our website.

Registration is now open for and event called “Well Past Due: A Conversation Between Northwest Arkansas Police Departments and the Black Community. Representatives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the Bentonville Police Department, Centerton Police Department and the Fayetteville Police Department have partnered with the NWA NAACP for this event. The event will take place Monday, May 17 virtually in a zoom setting at 7:00 p.m. Be sure to register early and submit your questions to the moderator of the event.

If you have a passion for the City of Fayetteville and want to sharpen your leadership skills, here’s an opportunity for you. Applications are open for the Leadership Fayetteville Program. The program is looking for concerned and motivated residents with diverse talents who would like to have leadership roles and volunteer opportunities within the community. The program meets once a month for ten months from August to May. Participants will develop and enhance their skills while serving the City of Fayetteville.

First Baptist Rogers is doing its part in making sure Arkansans are vaccinated. FBC Rogers is partnering with AR-Care and Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield for a free vaccination clinic happening Monday May 17 from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Appointments are required.