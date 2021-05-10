Film Submissions, Outdoor Concerts, Touring Plays, & Obstacle Courses – Summer Events are Heating Up

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Canada Dry Variety Pack.

Fayetteville Film Festival will be presenting their 12th Annual event in November of this year and it’s not too late to submit your film. The regular deadline for film submissions is the last day of this month, May. There are significant price increases to submit after that. The film puts a spotlight on Arkansas films as well as accepting notable national and international submissions. Filmmakers, get your films in before the deadline and the organization is also seeking volunteer jurors from the community. So, if you’re interested in watching some movies and giving your opinions on them, we have contact information on our website.

If you’re feeling creative, then join the Amazeum’s Maker Meetup. Here’s your chance to connect and learn with local makers and educators virtually. The virtual meet up will take place at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow evening and this month, attendees will hear from a printmaker who will share about her artistic journey. There is complimentary admission. No registration is required.

In case you missed it, the Fayetteville Roots Festival has been making all kinds of major announcements recently. This past week they announced that they will be collaborating with Wood Stone Pizza to present free concerts on the Wood Stone Patio every other Wednesday through July. The concerts are free and are a way for the organization to say “thank you” to the community for helping them provide thousands of “meals for musicians” during the pandemic. The next patio concert is planned for Wednesday, May nineteenth. Make plans now to attend.

In addition to releasing their summer camp schedule, The Jones Center in Springdale is looking for kiddos who think they have what it takes to navigate an obstacle course at the Runway Bike Park. This outdoor obstacle course is a fun way for kids to challenge their athletic skill and agility. Participants navigate through 10+ obstacles including a mud run, slip n’ slide, tire run, and more. Each participant will receive an official Obstacle Run-around souvenir. The event will take place on June nineteenth, but if you register by May 28, you’ll receive a $5 discount.

Trike Theatre will be touring their play “La Tortuga and the Hare,” which is a bilingual adaptation of “The Tortoise and the Hare.” And, they want to bring the show to you. They are booking tours now for June and July. You can bring the show to your neighborhood, your cul-de-sac. or anywhere you have access to. This interactive performance is filled with great music, humor and heart-warming moments.